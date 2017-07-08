8 July 2017

Kenya: Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery Who Died on Saturday Morning

By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery died on Saturday morning aged 68.

He passed on at the Karen Hospital where he had been rushed for a medical check up, according to State House.
“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce the sudden passing on of Interior CS Retired General Joseph Nkaissery,” said Joseph Kinyua, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service who issued a statement.

“He passed on after being admitted for a check-up,” he added, “The country to be updated as more information becomes available.”
There were no immediate details on the cause of his death.

Nkaissery’s death, coming exactly a month to the General Election set for August 8, is a big blow to the nation due to the critical role he was playing in strategizing with top security chiefs to ensure a peaceful election.

Nkaissery was a Member of Parliament until 2014 when he resigned to take up President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment as Interior Cabinet Secretary to replace Joseph Ole Lenku who was unceremoniously dismissed in the wake of increased insecurity in the country.

He joined politics in 2002 when he retired from the military at the rank of Major General, having served for 29 years.

He was then elected Member of Parliament in 2007, and was later appointed Assistant Minister for Internal Security by former President Mwai Kibaki in 2008-2013.

