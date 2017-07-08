Kenya: President Grumbles Against Governors

President Uhuru Kenyatta has thrown an indirect jab at governors for fighting with the national government "all the time".

At a rally in Bomet County, the President said most of the projects meant to benefit Kenyans were largely derailed by governors who viewed the national government as a rival.

"There are those who saw the national government as an opponent. We are not in any competition, some governors fought us all the time from money to projects.

"There is no competition because the taxpayer is the same and they want to be served whether by counties or national government," he said.

ISAAC RUTO'S PARTY

In Bomet, where Jubilee Party guests attended the launch of Dr Joyce Laboso's manifesto on Thursday, Mr Kenyatta indirectly bashed the county's Governor Isaac Ruto for "troubling the national government".

Mr Ruto, who was elected in 2013 on a Jubilee Alliance ticket, broke ranks and formed his own party (Chama Cha Mashinani), which then joined the National Super Alliance led by Raila Odinga.

FUNDS DELAYS

Mr Ruto, aside from being nemesis to Deputy President William Ruto, was also chairman of the Council of Governors for two years from 2013 to 2017.

He ran in conflict with the national government over a number of issues.

One, when the national government sought contracts on medical equipment, he opposed it becoming the last to sign, albeit reluctantly.

Then he often complained that the national government delayed sending money to counties.

GROWTH

Mr Kenyatta, the Jubilee leader, said youths stand to gain the most if county bosses support his administration's efforts.

"If we create opportunities for our youth, it is the youth who will benefit. It serves no purpose to oppose projects meant to benefit our people.

"..the biggest person in our country is the Kenyan citizen and we must sit together as counties and as national government to seek ways that benefit them."

Dr Laboso, the Sotik MP and Deputy National Assembly Speaker, is seeking to defeat Governor Ruto.