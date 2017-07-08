Kenya: The Life and Times of Joseph Nkaissery

Born - November, 28 1949. Full name - Joseph Kasaine Ole Nkaissery
Education
1960 - 1966 Primary school student
1967 - 1970 Secondary school student
1971 - 1972 Student of Kenyatta College (dropped out)
1985 - 1986 Student of Defence Staff College (B Ed, (Pioneer Class) dropped out)
1996 - 1997 Student of United State Army War College (International fellow programmes)
Political Positions
March 10, 2013 - December 2, 2014 MP for Kajiado Central
February 13, 2013 - 2014 - Coalition member of Coalition for Reforms and Democracy
2007 - 2014 MP for Kajiado Central of Orange Democratic Movement
Job history
December 18, 2014 - July 7, 2017 - Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government of Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government
December 2002 - Commandant of Armed Forces Training College and GOC Westcom
1999 - 2002 - GOC Western of Kenya Army
1997 - 1998 - Deputy Commandant/Chief Instructor of Kenya Army
1994 - 1996 - Brigade Commander of Kenya Army
1992 - 1993 - Chief of Personnel of Kenya Army
1987 - 1991 - Military Assistant to the Chief of General Staff of Kenya Army
1986 - Battalion Second in Command of Kenya Army
1982 - Combat Instructor of Kenya Army
