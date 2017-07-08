8 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: The Life and Times of Joseph Nkaissery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Beatrice Kangai

Born - November, 28 1949. Full name - Joseph Kasaine Ole Nkaissery

Education

1960 - 1966 Primary school student

1967 - 1970 Secondary school student

1971 - 1972 Student of Kenyatta College (dropped out)

1985 - 1986 Student of Defence Staff College (B Ed, (Pioneer Class) dropped out)

1996 - 1997 Student of United State Army War College (International fellow programmes)

Political Positions

March 10, 2013 - December 2, 2014 MP for Kajiado Central

February 13, 2013 - 2014 - Coalition member of Coalition for Reforms and Democracy

2007 - 2014 MP for Kajiado Central of Orange Democratic Movement

Job history

December 18, 2014 - July 7, 2017 - Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government of Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

December 2002 - Commandant of Armed Forces Training College and GOC Westcom

1999 - 2002 - GOC Western of Kenya Army

1997 - 1998 - Deputy Commandant/Chief Instructor of Kenya Army

1994 - 1996 - Brigade Commander of Kenya Army

1992 - 1993 - Chief of Personnel of Kenya Army

1987 - 1991 - Military Assistant to the Chief of General Staff of Kenya Army

1986 - Battalion Second in Command of Kenya Army

1982 - Combat Instructor of Kenya Army

Additional material from Mzalendo.com

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.