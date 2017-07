Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery died at Karen Hospital early Saturday morning.

The CS fell sick on Friday afternoon and was rushed to the city hospital.

He attended a prayer event at Uhuru Park on Friday.

His body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Nkaissery was aged 67 at the time of his death.

He wa scheduled to attend a fundraising event for needy children at Ilbisil in Kajiado Central on Saturday.

More follows...