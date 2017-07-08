Kenya: Hockey-Loving Abuti Turns Affection to Hammer Throw

Moi Girls Kamusinga is well known for its prowess in minor sports especially handball where they have won the National Secondary Schools title four times and been crowned Regional Secondary Schools champions twice.

Their student Christabel Abuti wants to enrich that heritage by bringing on board athletics when she represent Kenya in girls' hammer throw at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships starting Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre.

Interestingly, the ambitious 17-year-old Abuti, who is in her final year at Kamusinga, has had to juggle between hockey, played in term one and athletics that is held in the second term in secondary school.

FELL IN LOVE

She fell in love with hockey while in Form Two in 2015 where she went on to represent her school up to regional level last year.

This year, she played as a keeper, once again guiding her school to the regional level.

"I just find it easy juggling both positions and my height is an advantage," said the 127cm-tall Abuti, who embraced hammer throw last year.

"I wanted to do something different away from the usual track events in athletics."

Abuti's might was felt through the county and regional championships where she advanced to reach the Nationals, having improvised her own hammer from cement.

Abuti would finish fifth overall on her first show at the Nationals. "I was encouraged and know I could do better so I set my targets higher in 2017," said Abuti.

She duly achieved them when she won her maiden title at the National Secondary School Games in Mombasa with a throw of 27 metres, beating senior competitors.

She got a call to compete at the World Under-18 trials last month at the Nyayo National Stadium where she chalked a personal best of 34.85 metres.

"Anxiety was almost killing me but it later dawned on me that I could actually perform well," said Abuti, who now targets throwing over 40m at the world youth competition.

"Our standards are still low looking at our scores from the trials and it's my hope that these championships will open the way for field events that have continuously been neglected," said Abuti.

The school girl hopes to make it to the World Under-20 Championships next year.

"My ultimate goal is to represent Kenya at the Olympics one day. I want to dispel the notion that we can't do well in field events," said Abuti.

"It's all in the mind and I believe if World Javelin champion Julius Yego did it, I can also do out."