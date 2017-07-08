7 July 2017

South Africa: Kwaito Star Brickz Found Guilty of Rape

Sipho Ndlovu, better known by his kwaito name Brickz, has been found guilty of rape in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw told News24 that he would appear in court on July 20 for sentencing.

Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in November 2013.

He had spent a month in jail before being released on R50 000 bail after taking his application to the Johannesburg High Court.

The 'Sweety my Baby' singer had started getting back into making music in 2015. In the same year, he was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly threatened to kill his lover.

South Africa

