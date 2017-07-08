Kenya Mourns 'Jemedari' Joseph Nkaissery

Kenya is coming to terms with the sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery on Saturday morning.

Government and private sector leaders, relatives, friends and ordinary Kenyans expressed shock at the passing on of the minister described by many as one of the "most dedicated" and "industrious" leaders in the Jubilee government.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale described the death of Major General (Retired) Nkaissery as "tragic".

"(His death) is a big loss to the country coming at a time when he was preparing various security agencies to ensure peace prevails during elections," he said at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

He said he spoke to the fallen minister on Thursday morning before he left for Jubilee Party campaigns in Bomet County and Jemedari, as he was popularly known in government circles, "was in high spirits".

He described the late minister as a "father, elder and a very hard-working man."

Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki said Nkaissery would be remembered as the minister who turned around our Kenya's security.

Before he took over from Mr Joseph Lenku at the Interior docket, Kenya was facing a spiralling terrorism and insecurity wave and he had made major strides in arresting it.

"A great son of Kenya who had previously served our beloved country in the military and as a MP, Hon Nkaissery was one of the top performing Cabinet Secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta's Administration," he said.

"May God grant Hon. Nkaissery's family, friends, the Maasai community and Kenyans at large fortitude as we mourn the death of a great Kenyan."

Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok eulogised Nkaissery as a man who restored Kenyans' faith in the power of the state to protect them from terror attacks.

Mr Nanok said that soon after kaissery was appointed the Interior minister, he "quickly stamped his authority".

"The late Gen Nkaissery will be remembered for his uncompromising stand on matters of security, having inherited the docket at the height of al-Shabaab militia attacks in the country," Mr Nanok said in a statement to newsrooms, noting that he had learnt of the minister's death "with great sadness".

"On behalf of the Council of Governors and the county governments, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Joseph Nkaissery. We share in the great loss of a great, selfless and dedicated leader and may our prayers serve as comfort during this trying time," stated Mr Nanok.

