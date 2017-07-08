8 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 9 People Killed in Lamu 'Al-Shabaab' Attack

By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — At least nine people were killed in Lamu County on Saturday morning, in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists.

Police sources said the attack occurred at Jima and Pandaguo villages near the border with Somalia which has been prone to attacks in recent weeks, mainly targeting security forces.

"Nine people were killed, some were shot dead and others hacked," a police officer from the region told Capital FM News.

Another senior officer at Police headquarters said, "It is true we have lost nine people in today's (Saturday) attack. You will get details from our bosses."

The attack comes barely three days after three police officers were killed during an attack at a police post in Lamu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday morning mentioned the attack during his televised address to the nation following the death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery but he did not elaborate.

"We have had an unfortunate incident this morning which we are assessing," he said, "There shall be no vacuum in securing our country."

