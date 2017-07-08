8 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fistfight at Ssebaana's Burial in Luweero

By Dan Wandera

A fistfight on Saturday broke out among some of the mourners at burial of the fallen former Democratic Party leader and businessman John Ssebana Kizito's in Luweero District.

The fight broke ought among members of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), a youth league of the main DP.

A scuffle ensued soon after Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago and newly elected Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine arrived for the burial.

At the time, Mukono south MP Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga was addressing the mourners on behalf of NRM caucus MPs who had gathered to send off the former DP chairman.

Mr Ssenyonga was praising Ssebana as the most honest politician Uganda has ever had when the DP youths who carried placards inscriptions 'Say no to Age limit' confronted Mr Lukwago and attempted to block him at the entrance to the venue of the main burial ceremony.

It took the intervention of police to calm the situation.

Aged 83, Ssebaana died of stroke on Monday at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala. He was a renowned businessman, economist and politician. He was also the president of the Democratic Party between 2005 and 2010.

