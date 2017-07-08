A Ugandan man has died from injuries after falling off a 10th floor of a seventeen level flat in East London, the United Kingdom where he resided.

Police who are investigating Ben Ssengooba's death are yet to confirm whether it was an accident or suicide.

Ssengooba also known as Patrick Okema is survived by a widow and three children, all girls aged between three and five.

The flat from which Ssengooba fell is called Peverel House at Stour Road, Dagenham.

Area police and paramedics immediately attended to the scene, at 7.50pm on Wednesday, July 5, when the incident happened. They had not yet given a conclusive report on the incident.

A Ugandan who is a close friend of the deceased Mr Godfrey Ssekisonge told Daily Monitor that they were also working with the family to establish the cause of his death.

"In the meantime we are working with the family back in Uganda to repatriate the body to Busega- the home of his parents. The burial arrangements will be announced later," Mr Ssekisonge said.

Without giving detils, a source alleged that Ssengooba, who has been staying with his wife and their three children had family issues.

Another Ugandan Mr Richard Mbogga a Uganda living in London was skeptical about the fall being an accident.

"Windows of flats here are above the length of the waist of an adult and most windows have two panes. It is difficult to fall through a window accidentally unless you were doing a repair which was not the case," Mr Mbogga told Daily Monitor.