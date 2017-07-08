8 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Rwanda: Kagame's Female Competitor Kicked Out of Presidential Race

By Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Diane Shima Rwigara's dream to be Rwanda's next president and probably the country's first female president has unceremoniously been shattered after the National Electoral Commission declined to approve her.

On the final NEC list of candidates to compete in the August 4 polls, released on Friday, Ms Rwigara's name was missing.

The NEC chairman, Prof Kalisa Mbanda indicated that Ms Rwigara, Gilbert Mwenedata and Fred Sekikubo Barafinda didn't fulfill the requirements, especially the signatures supporting her candidature as independent candidates.

For an Independent presidential hopeful to qualify as a presidential candidate, he/she should have at least 12 signatures from each of the 30 Rwandan districts.

The NEC boss declared that the incumbent Paul Kagame of the Rwanda Patriotic Front, Frank Habineza and Philipe Mpayimana are the confirmed candidates where Kagame will most likely retain the seat.

