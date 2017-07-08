Uganda: Meya Leads Ugandan Team to Hungary

Kampala — Avice Meya will captain Uganda's three-man team at the 16th World Swimming Championships due July 14-30 in Budapest, Hungary.

Meya will be joined by another debutant in Ismah Serunjoji and Joshua Ekirikubinza, going to his third World Championships after Barcelona (2013) and Kazan (2015), when the team coached by Muzafaru Muwanguzi travels to Budapest on July 20.

"We are looking forward to the experience," Meya, who will swim in the women's 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events, said after they were flagged off by NCS assistant general secretary David Ssemakula Katende on Friday.

"It is good for us to go and gain exposure and hopefully when we return and interact with the younger swimmers here, we will expose them to new things," he said.

We are a small group so we will have to be there for each other throughout. A small team can do big things," the 22 year old Silverfin Academy swimmer added.

Serunjoji, 24, will compete in the men's 50m free and 50m fly too while Ekirikubinza, who was Uganda's flag bearer at the 2016 Olympics, will keep to the 50m breast and 100m free which he did in Kazan, Russia.

"I have come a long way. I have swum for 18 years and I have always had opportunities but this is a very big one. I am not under pressure but I know people will be watching so I have to prove I deserve to represent my country at the highest level," Serunjoji said.