Uganda: Iganga Woman MP Grace Kaudha Dies

Iganga District woman MP Grace Hailat Kaudha Magumba is dead.

Kaudha 31, died at the Kampala Capital City Hospital in Kawempe, Kampala last at around 2:00 o'clock on Saturday. She was five months pregnant.

Chris Obore, the Director of Communications and Public Affairs confirmed.

"The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga regrets to announce the death of Iganga District Woman MP Kaudha Grace Hailat which occurred last night," he said on Saturday.

"Condolences to the family, the people of Busoga , MPs and to the country for the loss. Burial arrangements will be communicated later," Mr Obore added.

Daily Monitor has however learnt that the deceased will be buried today Saturday 8 at 4pm at Magogo Village, Iganga.

All burial arrangement will take place at Iganga municipal council Primary school.

According to a source from Kaudha's family, she succumbed to severe preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is a condition during pregnancy where there is a sudden rise in blood pressure and swelling, mostly in the face, hands and feet. It is said to be the most common complication during pregnancy and labour.

Kaudha was born on October 14, 1986 and she has been serving her first term in Parliament having replaced Kabaale Kwagala Olivia as Iganga District woman MP.

She is the third lawmaker in the 10th Parliament to die in this year after Moroto woman Mp Anne Logiel and Toroma County Mp Cyrus Amodoi Imalingat.