Uganda: Rhino Happy With Progress as Date With Wananchi Beckons

Kampala — Susan Khainza, the brain behind new ladies' outfit Rhinos, has always been a big admirer of Wananchi Ladies, whom they meet in the National Hockey League (NHL) this afternoon.

The Wananchi side has only been in existence for five years but has already won the last two NHL titles owing largely to the vibrancy of their relatively young side.

Last season, Khainza's former team Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans, seemed to get nowhere as senior players insisted they had a lot to offer in terms of competing for honours while she advocated for development of younger players.

Efforts to blend both ideas seemed futile and it was not surprising when Khainza and others like Jessica Vonada, Winnie Atim, Gloria Among, Vero Atima and Annet Awat broke ties.

"Leaving KHC was long overdue because the young girls need to play and we have to grow the game," Khainza, who has now incorporated even more novices, said.

However, the new side are under no pressure or illusions to do it quick. Their last two games ended in defeats to Weatherhead (3-0), which they held to a goalless first half, and Deliverance Church of Uganda (4-3).

"On a personal note I am very happy and noticed a big improvement, in terms of play, from pre-league tournaments and the Weatherhead game," Khainza said a fortnight ago when Gloria Achola (2) and Brenda Kayinza scored against DCU.

"The first two rounds (of the NHL) will be about exposing the girls. We cannot put them on pressure by setting targets now," said the midfielder, who also trains her teammates that mostly come from Kololo SS, Naguru High, East Kololo Primary and St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa.

Rhinos have rightly curbed their ambitions but the belief remains. After all the Wananchi girls that inspire them come from the same Lugogo and Naguru communities.

But so do those from also-rans like DCU and what was Weatherhead B in the past three seasons. It is up to Rhinos to shape their own destiny.

Today's NHL Fixtures

W: Rhinos vs. Wananchi

M: Simba vs. Weatherhead.