Namibia/South Africa: Cosafa - SA Beat Namibia in Plate Final

A penalty shootout decided the bronze medals in favour of Tanzania at the Cosafa Castle Cup while hosts South Africa took the Plate final after Friday's double header at the Moruleng Stadium.

Tanzania beat Lesotho 4-2 on post-match spot kicks after the third place play-off at the tournament ended goalless.

A deflected goal from Mohau Mokate gave South Africa narrow 1-0 win over Namibia in the battle for fifth and sixth place earlier in the day although the home team had to see off a determined late bid by the Brave Warriors.

Namibia missed a penalty and hit the crossbar in the second half, as well as forced a point blank save from South Africa goalkeeper Boafela Pule right at the end of the game.

A foul by Terious Malepe on Itamunua Keimunine saw Namibia awarded a spot kick in just the fifth minute but Captain Ronald Ketjijere missed the target.

Mokate's goal came as he fired from outside the penalty area and his shot deflected to send Namibia goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva the wrong way. Lesotho missed a myriad of chances as they dominated the tired Tanzanians but squandered opportunities right in front of goal.

It was only the third game of the tournament for Lesotho, who came in at the quarter-final stage, while Tanzania were playing their sixth match inside two weeks. In the first half American-based midfielder Thabantso Jane had his shot deflected onto the upright and after the break Kefuoe Mahula and Sera Motebang were guilty of wasting good opportunity.

Towards the end of the game Tanzania might have snatched it but Mzamiru Yasin fired wide.

Tanzania missed their first penalty in the shootout to hand Lesotho an immediate advantage but Sera Motebang hit the upright and then captain Thapelo Mokhele had his kick brilliantly saved to hand Raphael Loth the job of winning the medals for the Taifa Stars, which he executed with aplomb.

Sunday's final in the Cup competition will be played at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium between Zambia and Zimbabwe, who are both seeking a record fifth title in the regional competition. That match will have extra-time as well as penalties should the game finish all square.

Meanwhile, Cosafa have confirmed the prize-money for the tournament, with Sunday's victors in the final walking away with R500,000. The runners-up will receive R250,000. Tanzania have collected R150,000 to go with their bronze medal, while Lesotho and South Africa each walk away with R100,000. - Nampa-AFP

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Plate Final

South Africa 1 (Mokate 36') Namibia 0

Third-Place Play-Off

Tanzania 0 Lesotho 0. Tanzania won 4-2 on penalties

SUNDAY'S FIXTURE

Final

Zambia vs Zimbabwe (KO 15h00 local, 13h00 GMT) - Royal Bafokeng Stadium