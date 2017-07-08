Lesotho: Govt to Prioritise Ease of Business

TRADE and Industry Minister, Tefo Mapesela has promised to improve operations at the One-Stop Business Facilitation Centre (OBFC).

He also promised to increase the number of OBFC branches countrywide in order to deliver quality services to the private sector.

Mr Mapesela said this during a recent meeting to introduce himself to ministry staff following the recent inauguration of the new government in the aftermath of the 3 June elections.

The polls ushered in a four party coalition government comprising of the All Basotho Convention, Alliance for Democrats, Basotho National Party and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho.

They replaced the former seven parties coalition that was headed by former Prime Minister, Pakalitha Mosisili.

In his address to staff, Mr Mapesela underscored the importance of trade to the country's economic development, adding the OBFC was established to improve the investment climate by shortening the process of registering a new company.

He said they would set up OBFC branches in all districts. Only Maseru and Maputsoe have OBFC offices at present.

For his part, the ministry's Principal Secretary, Fusi Notoane said the Maseru OBFC offices would soon move to a much bigger space at Maseru Mall.

He also said it was important to provide satisfactory services to the private sector as it contributed significantly to the fiscus through Value Added Tax and other taxes.

Mr Mapesela also stressed the importance of professionalism and ethics in service delivery.

"I do not expect people to come to my office expecting special treatment on the grounds that we belong to the same political party," Mr Mapesela said.

"We should work ethically and stop being lured into corruption. It is our responsibility to ensure that the food sold to the nation is of acceptable standards," Mr Mapesela said.

He also said he would not approve of unnecessary international trips which were solicited on the internet with the aim of benefitting from allowances.

He also advised managers and supervisors to consult their staff when formulating strategic short term, medium and long term plans.

He added that although his office doors were always open, employees had to follow the chain of command and the ministry had to work as a family instead of working against one another.