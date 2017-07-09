9 July 2017

Zimbabwe: Zim Polo to Host New Zealand

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

The Zimbabwe men polocrosse team is set to host New Zealand for the first time in 28 years at Borrowdale Country Club early next month as preparations for the 2019 World Cup in Australia gather momentum.

Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) public relations officer Allison Coetzee confirmed the development to Standardsport.

"We have a very exciting incoming tour coming up where New Zealand will be coming to play the Zimbabwe men's A team for the first time in 28 years in this country. It will be held at Borrowdale Country Club and we have been lucky enough to have leading internet service provider, ZOL Zimbabwe sign up as title sponsor," she said.

"Zimbabwe used to be ranked Number 2 in the world in polocrosse and after the last World Cup, we slumped to number six. So, we are trying to work our way up again."

Allison also announced that the Zimbabwe ladies team is set to tour Zambia for three days of test matches in two weeks' time.

"The Zimbabwe ladies team is also heading for Zambia on July 19 for three days of test matches. We will be riding on Zambian horses, but we have a great team of ladies. So, it should be a closely-contended battle. Zambia is currently ranked second in the world, so it will not be easy," Coetzee said.

A number of companies such as Bennets Polocrosse Rackets an overseas company, Premier Travel, Zimflex, Orca Water, Feedmix and Big Sky Supplies will sponsor the trip to Zambia.

Last week, PAZ staged the Ambassadors Cup tournament at Bushman Rock and next weekend will be in Chipinge for the national championships.

Zimbabwe ladies team for Zambia tour:

Sophie Sargeant, Kirsten Dodd, Paula Sparrow, Alison Coetzee, Nikki Hopgood, Sonia Mansfield, Polly Michael. Coach: Danie Swan

