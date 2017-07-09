Kenya: Nkaisserry Took Over as CS at Height of Al-Shabaab Attacks

When Major- Joseph Nkaissery took over as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government in December 2014, Kenya was facing serious challenges in fighting terrorism.

The Maj-Gen (rtd) was seen as the man who would rejuvenate a ministry that seemingly had overwhelmed his predecessor, Mr Joseph Lenku.

Even though he managed to fix a myriad problems facing the security sector in the country, Mr Nkaissery's stint at the powerful ministry also had its own share of challenges.

For instance, it is during his stint that 147 students were killed by terrorists who raided Garissa University College on April 2, 2015.

THE SHABAAB

Since then, the Shabaab terror organisation has not been able to carry out a large-scale attack.

Besides terrorism, and in his own words, Mr Nkaissery found himself at the centre of a vicious fight with cartels that had, over the years, maintained a tight grip on government procurements especially at Harambee House, the ministry's headquarters.

He managed to dismantle some of those cartels that, over the years, were involved in multi-billion-shilling dealings particularly in the security sector.

The CS began by cancelling tenders that were either awarded or were in various stages, and directed that single sourcing be the way to go, due to sensitivity of security matters.

OLD WAYS

It did not go down well with some officials and influential businessmen who were used to old ways of doing things.

Under Major-Gen (rtd) Nkaissery, the ministry bought new helicopters for police while three old Russian manufactured Mi-17 choppers were refurbished.

He spent Sh1 billion to refurbish three helicopters to be used by the police.

Two of them were refurbished in the Czech Republic. Overhauling the three cost US$10 million and the payment was staggered over several years.

PROTECTIVE GEAR

Police also got new equipment, including protective gear, under the CS.

And the biggest fleet of police vehicles in Kenya's history - more than 3,000 - were leased by the ministry.

Besides the cars, he also led the team that acquired Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles as well as Armoured Personnel Carriers.

The China-made APCs and MRAPs were acquired through single sourcing in a deal that attracted controversy.

BLOWN UP

There are claims that the special vehicles being used by police in volatile areas are not up to standard. This is after an APC was blown up by explosives in Lamu, resulting in the death of officers.

Under his watch, the police also got a medical insurance cover as well as life insurance cover. In the deal, families of police officers who die in the line of duty are compensated unlike in the past when the families were left without any monetary restitution.

And, working with the National Police Service Commission and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, he managed to have salaries of police officers increased.

Under his leadership, the immigration department built a "migration profile" which is a central collection of the data of persons who enter and leave Kenya, including refugees, tourists, asylum seekers, job seekers and expatriates.

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

But there are some issues that dented his tenure at the powerful docket.

Allegations of extrajudicial killings by police in the war against terrorism were always cited by human rights advocates.

The latest Amnesty International report, released in February, shows Kenya as the leading country in Africa in cases of police shootings and killings of civilians.

The report indicates that by October last year, a total of 122 police killings had been reported in Kenya.