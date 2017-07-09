Congo-Kinshasa: Mazembe, Supersport Wrap Up Group D Slots

Holders TP Mazembe and Supersport United confirmed their places at the last eight from Group D thanks to victories over Horoya and Mounana respectively in the ultimate matches on Saturday.

Substitute Nathan Sinkala scored a late winner as Mazembe cruised to a 2-1 win at the expense of a stubborn Horoya, who needed to avoid defeat to march on in the second-tier continental club championship.

Returnee forward Deo Kanda fired "Les Corbeaux" into an early lead scoring after 14 minutes before the visiting Guineans levelled eight minutes before the interval at the encounter held at a packed TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi.

Mazembe went through as leaders of Group D on 12 points, two more than Supersport, which accounted for Mounana 4-1 in a simultaneous fixture in Pretoria. Horoya finished on nine and Mounana at the depth of the standings with no point after six matches.

Supersport completed the job in the first half with all four goals that saw Mounana coming into the second half completely demoralized.

The deadlock could have come have been broken as early as the opening minute for the homers when Thabo Mnyamane did well to beat Mounana goalie Patrick Kosso before sending a cross which wasn't met by any of his teammates.

However, it did not take long for "Matsatsantsa" to register their name on the score sheet after an interchange of passes concluded with a low cross by Aubrey Modiba that found the diving head of Bradley Grobelaar to send the host into the lead in the 13th minute.

The second came for Supersport on 27 minutes from a swift move starting with keeper, Ronwen Williams pinpointing Grobelaar who did well to thread it onto the path of Mnyamane who made no mistake with a left footed strike past Kosso.

Jeremy Brockie should have easily made it three in the 33rd minute after a cross from Thuso Phala found the New Zealander unmarked, but he headed into the side netting.

The striker quickly redeemed himself a minute later after midfield workhorse, Reneilwe Letsholonyane showed composure in the box to lay it off for Brockie for an easy tap in.

Things got worse for the visitors in the dying moments of the first half after a clumsy tackle on Brockie by Nkoume Kemba led to a penalty, and former made no mistake to complete his brace.

Mounana looked a much better side in the second stanza going forward with a lot more structure and purpose.

Ghanaian-import Ellesah Mensah Jr almost caught Supersport off guard with a well taken snap shot from outside the box that went just wide of target. Another good goal scoring opportunity came the way of Mensah after being found by Henri Sassou but the striker slipped and lost his footing before he could take the shot.

Mensah's persistence finally paid off in the 55th minute after substitute, Kassimu Glover did well to find the striker who showed composure to beat Clayton Daniels before easily converting to get his third goal of the competition and his side's consolation.

Results

Group A

07.07.2017 Rabat FUS Rabat (Morocco) 2-1 Rivers United (Nigeria)

07.07.2017 Tunis Club Africain (Tunisia) 4-0 KCCA (Uganda)

Group B

08.07.2017 Sfax CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 4-0 MC Alger (Algeria)

08.07.2017 Rustenburg Platinum Stars (South Africa) 2-2 Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Group C

09.07.2017 Luanda Recreativo do Libolo (Angola) vs Smouha (Egypt)

09.07.2017 Ndola Zesco (Zambia) vs Hilal Obeid (Sudan)*

Group D

08.07.2017 Lubumbashi TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 2-1 Horoya (Guinea)

08.07.2017 Pretoria Supersport (South Africa) 4-1 CF Mounana (Gabon)

*Cancelled following the suspension of the Sudan Football Association by FIFA