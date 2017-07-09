9 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Jonathan in Kano, Says Late Danmasani Was Father to All

By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — Former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has described the death of Danmasanin Kano, Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, as a great loss.

Jonathan, who was in Kano yesterday in company of former governors and aides, said Maitama Sule was a father to all.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the former president said Kano and indeed Nigeria had lost a great son.

"We have lost a leader and father. He was a great man not because he had the power of oratory or because he served in several offices, but because of the role he played for the unity of this country," he said.

The former president said the late Danmasani played a key role in the development of this country both politically and economically.

"He was not just an ambassador, but he was the No 1 ambassador then being a permanent representative of this country at the United Nations (UN). We have had several leaders and statesmen in this country, but Maitama Sule was one person whose statements were not sectional. Most of his utterances centered on Nigeria as a corporate body", he added.

