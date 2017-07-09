Kenya: Matiangi Declares Curfew in Lamu, Garissa and Tana River

Nairobi — Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi has moved to restore order in parts of Lamu, Garissa and Tana River counties by declaring a dusk-to-dawn curfew in response to a barrage of attacks by Al Shabaab terrorists.

The order, published in a special gazette notice, follows Saturday attacks in Jima Village in Lamu West that left nine people dead and one seriously injured. Many more were displaced following the attacks in which victims--mostly men--were beheaded.

The 6.30pm to 6.30am curfew will be in place for 90 days and covers 15 localities which have suffered persistent attacks and may be areas harboring the militants.

Saturday's curfew covers Holugho Border Point, Galmagala, Sangailu, Masalani, Bodhei, Milimani, Baurre, Basuba, Mangai, Mararani, Ijara, Hola, Garsen, Kipini, Kiunga and Ishakani/Dar-es-Salaam Border Point.

"Every person who resides within this Sub-Counties shall except under and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a written permit granted by the respective Deputy County Commissioner of the affected areas, remain indoors in the premises at which they reside or at such premises as may be authorized," reads the Kenya Gazette Notice no. 107.

It was Matiangi's first task after on being named acting interior minister to replace Joseph Nkaissery who collapsed and died at his home on Saturday morning. The cause of his death has not been established.

Nkaissery had himself extended a long standing curfew in Lamu mainland in January 2015 immediately after his appointment following attacks in Mpeketoni that had left 100 people dead.