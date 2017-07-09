Kenya: Joseph Nkaissery Leaves Behind a Huge Leadership Gap

The death yesterday of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery left a huge gap in Maasai politics.

Coming under a year after the demise of the legendary Maasai kingpin William ole Ntimama and his friend John Keen, as well as that of former vice-president George Saitoti five years ago, Nkaissery's exit leaves the region without a numero uno (kingpin).

While Mr Nkaissery was himself struggling to fit into the de facto position of a supremo - accepted without question among the various clans - there was no question that he was the most powerful man from his community.

POLITICS

It helped matters for him that, at his death, he was the highest ranking official from the region with 15 years behind him in elective politics and, before that, a sterling military career.

The Maasai leadership system is also highly gerontocratic and, at 67, he was a senior retired elder, of the Iseuri age group, and none of the current Maa leaders in office are as old.

"Nkaissery leaves a huge leadership crater. By design he was the most powerful Maasai.

Just as Colin Powell was the most powerful black man on earth at a time Nelson Mandela was the most popular, I would say Nkaissery was our Powell.

He was powerful, which is not to say popular," explained Sironka ole Masharen, an historian who wrote the seminal book The Maasai Pioneers.

PRINCIPLED

Mr Masharen described Nkaissery as principled and incorruptible.

"He was a pure Maasai, the prototype about which the early white authors wrote: tall, elegant, handsome, honest, resolute, militant."

It is these two last traits, ironically, which watchers of the politics of the region are blaming for the present state of the Jubilee party in Maasailand.

Despite scoring fairly well on the presidential vote in 2013, having all but one MP elected on the government side, and taking the governorship seats in Narok and Samburu, Jubilee has in recent years been wading through palpable stormy waters in the region.

INCITEMENTS

"Nkaissery was doing his job as he knew it, but his abrasive character might have antagonised many.

He is one of the factors which made the Maasai to hate the government," said Mr Masharen.

Mr Nkaissery's first tour of duty in Narok was in February 2015 when he ordered the arrest of a number of leaders over alleged incitement.

TOP LEADERS

The leaders, Narok Senator Stephen ole Ntutu, his younger brother Patrick (the Narok West MP), Narok North's Moitalel ole Kenta, Narok South's Korei ole Lemein and Emurua Dikirr's Johana Ng'eno, were protesting what they termed as mismanagement of the affairs of Narok County under Governor Samwel ole Tunai.

They were locked up for two days at Muthaiga Police Station, earning them the moniker "Muthaiga 5" and helping fuel a strong sense of martyrdom and Maasai nationalism.

"This is where the rain started beating Jubilee. It was a psychological blow for the Maasai to see their leaders humiliated in such a manner, a blow from which they have never quite recovered.

BLOW

They saw it worse, that it was one of their own who was the source of this blow," Mr Masharen said.

The security problem in Laikipia, in which officers from various units were in March accused of killing 500 head of cattle, is also believed to have further fanned the winter of discontent among the Maasai.

Additional reporting by George Sayagie and Joseph Ngunjiri