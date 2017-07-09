Zimbabwe: Ailing Mugabe in Singapore - Again

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old leader left Harare last week for Singapore amid new concerns about his reportedly failing health.

Unusually, the trip was not reported in public media, but it was important enough to force the cancellation of a scheduled campaign rally in Lupane on the same day.

Officials told the privately-owned Standard newspaper that President Robert Mugabe left Harare Friday for the Southeast Asia island state.

Information minister Chris Mushohwe curtly said the veteran leader 's latest foreign jaunt was a "private visit" while an unnamed official added; "He has gone for his routine medical check-ups.

"At his age, it is normal that he constantly needs medical attention."

The trip comes after Mugabe had just returned from Ethiopia where he attended a meeting of the African Union as he continues to ignore criticism about the cost of his globe-trotting.

Officials claim that the near-centenarian travels to Singapore for routine medical check-ups and a minor eye complaint. He is however, thought to be struggling with prostate cancer, according to international media reports.

Mugabe's health is a closely guarded secret, but his struggles with old age are harder to hide as he often tumbles off his feet in public while his speech has markedly slowed.

Even so, the Zanu PF leader refuses to retire and will seek another five-year term as president in elections due next year.