9 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ailing Mugabe in Singapore - Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old leader left Harare last week for Singapore amid new concerns about his reportedly failing health.

Unusually, the trip was not reported in public media, but it was important enough to force the cancellation of a scheduled campaign rally in Lupane on the same day.

Officials told the privately-owned Standard newspaper that President Robert Mugabe left Harare Friday for the Southeast Asia island state.

Information minister Chris Mushohwe curtly said the veteran leader 's latest foreign jaunt was a "private visit" while an unnamed official added; "He has gone for his routine medical check-ups.

"At his age, it is normal that he constantly needs medical attention."

The trip comes after Mugabe had just returned from Ethiopia where he attended a meeting of the African Union as he continues to ignore criticism about the cost of his globe-trotting.

Officials claim that the near-centenarian travels to Singapore for routine medical check-ups and a minor eye complaint. He is however, thought to be struggling with prostate cancer, according to international media reports.

Mugabe's health is a closely guarded secret, but his struggles with old age are harder to hide as he often tumbles off his feet in public while his speech has markedly slowed.

Even so, the Zanu PF leader refuses to retire and will seek another five-year term as president in elections due next year.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Health Woes Mount

President Robert Mugabe is in Singapore for medical treatment for the umpteenth time this year amid concerns that his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.