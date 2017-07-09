Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Minister Claims Cabinet Colleagues Are 'Frustrating' Him

A Zimbabwean minister has reportedly claimed that his colleagues in President Robert Mugabe's cabinet have been frustrating his efforts to revive the country's tourism sector.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, speaking during the launch of the latest UNACTAID Economic Development in Africa Report, Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi appealed to the United Nations for support.

He said that although president Mugabe had created a framework for tourism, other government departments had negated the efforts.

The minister further alleged that he was getting less than 1% of the budget, but his ministry's "creativity" had transformed the sector to a $1bn economy.

The unhappy minister said that the United National was better placed to negotiate a better deal with the country's treasury.

Party tabloids

"What I seek, by way of output, is to go back to UN and ask for it for a bit of money because I want a workshop around this [importance of tourism], maybe the message will be better understood coming from a third party. We don't quite listen to each other," Mzembi was cited as saying.

Early last year Mzembi blasted local media for only "concentrating" on political fights engulfing the nation, saying that this was reflecting badly on the country, as the reports portrayed Zimbabwe as being "unstable".

Mzembi said at the time that politics was "newsworthy", but that local newspapers should also report on other developmental issues in order to boost the country's tourism sector. Mzembi said that most of the daily newspapers in the country had turned into "party tabloids".

"Today we have found that the media have been the lead for deconstructing or de-branding Zimbabwe through the news item that they publish. We have different types of news in our midst, which is not only political. We hope the media could be democratic to the extent of also covering developmental issues and other accomplishments that are taking place in the country," Mzembi was quoted as saying at the time.