9 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG Summons Cameroonian Ambassador Over Killing of Nigerians in Bakassi

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned Cameroon's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Abbas Salahedine, to give explanations on the alleged maltreatment and killing of Nigerians in the Bakassi Peninsula by Cameroonian Gendarmes

The ministry through it's acting spokesperson, Mrs Jane Adams, expressed dismay over the incident which was said to have been occasioned by alleged non-payment of taxes on fishing activities.

"The ministry has instructed the Nigerian Missions in Yaounde and Buea, to investigate the report with a view to confirming their veracity and inform headquarters immediately.

"The ministry appeals to the Cameroonian authorities to exercise their duty of care and protection over the people of Bakassi, including other Nigerian citizens in the area," the statement said.

A report on Friday had stated that no fewer than 97 Nigerians were killed as Cameroon Gendarmes allegedly attacked residents of Bakassi over failure to pay a N100,000 boat levy.

The report stated that the attackers sacked mainly Nigerians from Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Ondo states.

Many others were however said to have escaped at midnight with their fishing boats and arrived at Ikang in Bakassi and Ibaka in Akwa Ibom.

The killing and sacking of Nigerians in former Bakassi is believed to be a violation of the 2005 Green Tree Agreement (GTA) by the Nigeria-Cameroon Mixed Commission.

The Agreement stipulated that the Bakassi returnees must be properly resettled to their natural habitat so that they can have a meaningful living.

The GTA also states that Nigerians who choose to remain in Cameroon can do so without any molestation.

(NAN)

Nigeria

