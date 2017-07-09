Kenya: Mailu to Chair Nkaissery Funeral Committee

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu has been appointed by the government to chair a funeral committee for his late cabinet colleague Joseph Nkaissery.

Dr Mailu, according to chief of staff Joseph Kinyua, will work together with representatives of the late CS's family to accord him a befitting send off.

The family has appointed Saitoti ole Maika as the spokesperson as preparations kick off.

Maj-Gen (rtd) Nkaissery died on Saturday night. The cause of his death has remain a mystery as investigators piece together his last moments to unravel the mystery.

"The Government has today formed a funeral committee to work alongside the family of the Late Cabinet Secretary.

"The terms of reference of the Committee will be to provide all possible assistance to the family of our departed colleague and to ensure that the Late Cabinet Secretary receives an honourable and dignified send off befitting his status as a gallant and true patriot," said Mr Kinyua in a statement on Sunday.

The government has promised to give regular updates on the funeral preparations.