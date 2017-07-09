Nigeria: PDP's Adeleke Wins Osun West Bye-Election

Osogbo — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced Mr Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election.

The election was held in 10 local government areas making up the district.

The winner, who is the younger brother of the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a former senator, Mudashiru Hussein of the APC, who had 66, 116 votes.

171575 voters were accredited for the exercise from a total of 431674 registered voters.

Announcing the result in Iwo, the Osun West Senatorial headquarters, Mr Baritor Kpagih, INEC Residential Electoral Commissioner for the bye-election, said Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election was held.

He consequently returned Adeleke as senator to complete the tenure of the late Adeleke who died on April 23.

He gave the breakdown of the election result as follows:

Iwo Local Government: APC-12,205 PDP-12,547

Olaoluwa Local Government: APC 5,316 PDP 5,618

Ayedire Local Government: APC 5,360 PDP 5,789

Ejigbo Local Government: APC 12,229 PDP 9,723

Irewole Local Government: APC 8,952 PDP 9,096

Ede North Local Government: APC 2,784 PDP 18,559

Ede South Local Government: APC 2,096 PDP 13,406

Ayedaade Local Government: APC 7179 PDP 9,061

Egbedore Local Government: APC 4,768 PDP 7,142

Isokan Local Government: APC 5227 PDP 6,539

Adeleke would represent the senatorial district till 2019 when another election would be conducted.

Although 12 political parties contested in the bye- election, the two major contenders were the PDP and APC.

Earlier in the day, the results emanating from unit level indicated that Adeleke enjoyed comfortable lead.

At Unit 2, Ward 9 in Ede North Local Government which is the polling booth of the PDP candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, he scored 155 votes while the APC candidate, Mudasiru Hussain scored six votes.

At Unit 1, Ward 3 in Ejigbo local government where the APC candidate, Mr Mudashir Hussain voted, APC got 152 votes While PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke got 148 votes, a difference of 4 votes.

According to the result of the election at Olorunsogo unit 2, Ward 10, under Egbedore Local government, the PDP candidate got 224 votes while APC got 107 and SDP got one vote.

In Unit 1, WARD 1 (Awo/ Abodu) under Egbedore Local Government, PDP candidate got 569 while APC candidate got 195.

