Nigeria: Jonathan's Son-in-Law, Prince Goodwill Edward Shot

Calabar — The Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been reportedly shot by unknown gunmen in his State House Estate residence, Calabar, Cross River State.Edward, who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade, is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed private medical facility in Calabar.

The victim, from Abi local government area in Cross River State married Jonathan's daughter in 2014.

Series of kidnappings, robbery, cultism and other criminal activities in the state are causing great concern. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the matter was yet to be reported officially to the police.