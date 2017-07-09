9 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jonathan's Son-in-Law, Prince Goodwill Edward Shot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anietie Akpan

Calabar — The Son-in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been reportedly shot by unknown gunmen in his State House Estate residence, Calabar, Cross River State.Edward, who is the Special Adviser on Youths Affairs to Governor Ben Ayade, is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed private medical facility in Calabar.

The victim, from Abi local government area in Cross River State married Jonathan's daughter in 2014.

Series of kidnappings, robbery, cultism and other criminal activities in the state are causing great concern. The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the matter was yet to be reported officially to the police.

Nigeria

What the G20 Said on Africa

Excerpts most directly applicable to Africa drawn from the declaration of leaders of the G20 nations, issued after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.