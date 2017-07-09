Sudan: Six Killed in North Darfur Attacks

Kabkabiya / Fanga — Four former rebel fighters and two farmers were shot dead in two separate incidents in North Darfur last week.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, an activist reported that the bodies of four army soldiers arrived at the army garrison of Kabkabiya where they were buried.

She said that the four forces, loyal to ex-rebel leader El Sadig, aka Fouka, who signed a peace deal earlier this year with the government of North Darfur, were killed in an ambush at the Kabkabiya- Sortony road on Wednesday.

"A number of El Sadig's troops were returning from the funeral of their commander-in-chief El Amin Toro in South Darfur's Nierteti, when a paramilitary group started firing at them in the area of Aramba," she reported. "Four of them, including the commander of the convoy, were killed, a number of others were wounded."

Eastern Jebel Marra

On Thursday morning, farmers Ayoub Abakar Suleiman and Izzeldin Yousef Abakar were killed by herders in the area of Fanga in Tawila locality.

A relative of the victims told Radio Dabanga that four herders intercepted them while they were on their way to their farm near Borgo village, 15 kilometres west of Fanga in the eastern part of Jebel Marra.

"They began to shoot at them without a reason," he said. "Suleiman died instantly. Abakar succumbed to his injuries a few hours later."