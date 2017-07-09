Tanzania: Minister Cuts Surveying Firms' Service Rates Tails

Private land surveying companies risk having their licences revoked should their service rates fail to conform to government's new fees, starting this financial year. And the government has insisted that it has no plans to waive Value Added Tax (VAT) on newly constructed houses.

This was said by the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, at the ongoing Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

Mr Lukuvi warned the companies yesterday after visiting one of those firms, saying the government announced in the just ended Parliament that from this financial year, the fees for the survey and issuance of title deeds have been brought down by 67 per cent in a move to enable many Tanzanians live in planned settlements.

He said that increased unplanned settlements were a result of the unaffordable costs for those services. Paid once during issuance of a title deed and predicated on the country's 1999 land law, the reductions come as an 'olive branch' to forestall spontaneous settlements - the bane of almost all urban centres in Tanzania.

Minister Lukuvi walked into the pavilion of Property International which is one of the private entities regulated under his docket. Mr Lukuvi gave the warning to all companies after hearing from the firm over its new technology to be used to survey land in a short time as compared to the traditional method.

Known as AS1200 Drone, the gadget has the capacity of mapping 4,000 acres of land in only 30 minutes, contrary to the traditional method which can spend even over two months. The company is among those showcasing their activities at the Trade Fair in the city, which President John Magufuli launched over last weekend.

"We have reduced the fees, this isn't blackmail, it's serious and we want your prices (private companies) to reflect ours, otherwise we are going to deregister you," Mr Lukuvi insisted.

He asked Property International to go to the regions that have recently been given the master plan, such as Mtwara and Iringa, to provide surveying services. "We no longer want squatters.

Go and offer the services in upcountry regions," he said. As on VAT waive, Mr Lukuvi after visiting Watumishi Housing Company Limited pavilion, said that all buyers of new houses should pay taxes as required by law, adding: "Currently, there is no such plan to reduce or waive VAT."

He said developers should focus on reducing the cost of construction in order to reduce prices to affordable rates and give opportunity to majority of Tanzanians to own decent houses.

The WHC Managing Director, Dr Fred Msemwa, said the company has received 600 applications for a housing project scheduled to take off this month. He said that in the first two phases, the company is expected to construct 459 units to be followed by 1,000 units in the latter phases.

He added that one special thing with the project is the sale of finished and semi-finished houses to public servants on variety of rates. He said the semi-finished houses will be sold at rates ranging between 15m/- and 20m/-, while the finished units will be valued at 56m/- and above.

The sale of semi-finished houses is a new window for public servants who fail to purchase finished houses. "The difference between finished and semi-finished houses is small, thus giving public servants with low income to own decent homes," he added.

He urged public servants to be given priority in purchasing WHC houses, because they are sold at affordable prices than building own houses that may be expensive to pursue.

Civil servants wishing to own a house can start paying by instalment during the project implementation that will exempt them from paying interest rates. WHC has 50 hectares of land at Njedengwa investment area in Dodoma that could accommodate 500 units. The area has all the basic infrastructure including water, roads and electricity.