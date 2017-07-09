Tanzania: Premier Stresses Govt's Power Generation Expansion Commitment

Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has expressed government keenness to expand the county's power generation capacity by strengthening implementation of various energy projects.

The Premier said that the country is currently implementing various projects to improve power supply and upon its completion, the nation will have reliable and affordable power that guarantees operations of many factories.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during his tour of Kinyerezi II power plant, yesterday, Mr Majaliwa expressed satisfaction of the pace of the project. The PM said that the government has taken action to ensure the country is supplied with reliable power to facilitate implementation of its industrialisation drive.

"We want our country to have sufficient and affordable power to guarantee operations of factories which will be built. It is our obligation to continue strengthening these projects," Premier Majaliwa said.

He further said that it is also the government's strategy to boost power production to allow majority of Tanzanians have access to electricity, including rural population.

The Project Manager, Eng Stephen Manda said that the project is being implemented at a cost of 344 million USD (approximately 722bn/-) and upon completion, it will have the capacity to generate between 30MW and 240MW.

He said the construction work for the gas fired power project has been accomplished by 66.32 per cent and they were currently at various stages of completion.

"We are also proceeding with construction of poles for transmission line with capacity of 220 kilovolt from Kinyerezi I to Kinyerezi II. The First plant with capacity of 30 megawatts will be switched on by December, this year and 30 megawatts will be added to the national grid on monthly basis," he said.

He mentioned other projects at the area which were at various stages as Kinyerezi I (150MW), Kinyerezi I Extension (185MW) and Kinyerezi II (240MW). Eng. Manda added that Kinyerezi 1 (150MW) project was accomplished in March 2015 and the two projects Kinyerezi 1-extension and Kinyerezi II are expected to be completed next year.

He said other projects expected to be constructed at the area include Kinyerezi III (600 MW) and Kinyerezi IV which will generate 450 MW. Earlier, Ilala District Commissioner (DC), Ms Sophia Mjema, who represented the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda, said the project will benefit most people residing near the area.

Ms Mjema noted that 100 people residing at Kinyerezi have been employed at the project which is equivalent to 40 per cent of all workers. She said apart from employment, residents in the area will benefit from various social services which will be improved such as water and education.

During the laying of the foundation stone, President John Magufuli directed the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to do away with hiring electricity generating plants and instead, come up with constructive ideas on how to set up their own power plant.

"Hired plants are very expensive. They are a big burden to consumers who have to pay more to compensate for the high capacity charges, which end up benefiting the companies signing such contract(s) with TANESCO, like it was the case with IPTL," pointed out the President.

He directed that the country should come to a point where it generates its own reliable power and sell surplus to other countries, just like it is happening in other parts of the world.