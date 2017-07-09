Kenya: Nkaissery - Questions Raised Over His Death

More condolences continue to pour in as Kenyans come to terms with the shocking death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery as questions are raised over his demise.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has also raised questions over the CS's death.

The Opposition outfit has called for thorough investigations into the death of Maj-Gen (rtd) Nkaissery asking "how such a healthy person can drop dead in a matter of hours".

"We hope the promised speedy investigations by government takes off, are genuine and will not be mired in deliberate mix-ups that could lead to cover-ups.

"The country, and more so, the family stands to benefit from knowing how such a healthy person can drop dead in a matter of hours," said Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi in a statement.

EVIL FORCES

Mr Mudavadi said that it was his hope and that of the opposition that the death of Maj-Gen (rtd) Nkaissery was natural and not by the "... hand by evil forces intent on destabilising the country, especially during this election period," he said.

Mr Mudavadi who is also the chairman of Nasa National Campaign Committee described the late as a man who believed that public service was a duty and a calling to serve at the best of his ability.

He added that his military training also instilled in him a high sense of discipline and patriotism for the country.

Mr Mudavadi in various interactions with Mr Nkaissery, he said, it was well known to him that deep-down, the CS was a very jovial and approachable person who cared a lot about a stable Kenya.

"We have always held the late Nkaissery in high esteem despite our various run-ins with him over his abrasiveness. We have however taken the rough streak in him in stride.

KENYA IS SAFE

"His work ethic was that of discipline and the scaling down of high insecurity in the last two years can be attributed to his methodical approach to tackling insecurity in the country," said Mr Mudavadi.

On Saturday, during his address following the sudden death of the CS, President Uhuru Kenyatta reassured the country that Kenya was safe.

This came even as a team of detectives launched investigations into the death of the CS.

He died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to Karen Hospital in Nairobi.