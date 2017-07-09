Nigeria: PDP Leads in Osun Senatorial By-Election

Osogbo — The results of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election emanating from unit level indicate that the candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, is ahead of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Mudasiru Hussain.

At Unit 1, Ward 3 in Ejigbo Local Government, where the APC candidate, Mr Mudashir Hussain voted, APC got 152 votes While PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke got 148 votes, a difference of four votes.

At Unit 2, Ward 9 in Ede North Local Government which is the polling booth of the PDP candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, he scored 155 votes while the APC candidate, Mudasiru Hussain scored six votes.

According to the result of the election at Olorunsogo unit 2, Ward 10, under Egbedore Local government, the PDP candidate got 224 votes while APC got 107 and SDP got one vote.

In Unit 1, WARD 1 (Awo/ Abodu) under Egbedore Local Government, PDP candidate got 569 while APC candidate got 195.

Our correspondent reports that voters trooped out in large number to elect the new senator that would replace late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission also arrived at voting centres on time with voting materials.

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Najeem Salaam voted unit 6, Ward 4, at 10:55 am.

Salaam told journalists that the election was peaceful, free and fair and commended INEC and security agencies for the smooth exercise.