Kenya: Non-Locals Evacuated Over Fears of Fresh Al-Shbaab Attacks in Lamu

Non-locals living in Jima village, Lamu County have been evacuated to safety over fears of fresh Al-Shabaab attacks after the militants killed nine people on Friday night.

On the fateful night, about Fifteen heavily armed Al-Shabaab terrorists are said to have rounded up the residents before beheading men only with knives.

They killed at least nine people during the attack, just two kilometres from the Pandaguo police post where they killed four people on Wednesday.

The killings forced hundreds of people to flee their homes on Saturday, and a curfew has been imposed in the area.

More to follow...