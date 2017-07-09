8 July 2017

Botswana: President Khama Officially Opens the 2017 Netball World Youth Cup

Gaborone — President Lt Gen Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama was amongst dignitaries who witnessed the historic occasion of Botswana hosting the first ever Netball World Youth Cup to be played on the African soil.

President Khama who officially launched the netball festivities on July 7 at the state-of -the-art University of Botswana pleaded with the visiting nations to use the opportunity of being in Botswana to visit the country's scenic flora and fauna.

He commended the world netball governing body International Netball Federation (INF) for offering Botswana the opportunity to host the event.

President Khama said he was particularly pleased to see women participating in sporting codes that were growing rapidly and thanked the INF for the noble effort.

He said empowerment of young women was vital and said the tournament of such magnitude was likely to inspire future generations.

Amongst dignitaries at the official opening of the games was Speaker of the National assembly Ms Gladys Kokorwe, Cabinet ministers,President of INF Ms Molly Rhone, former Miss Universe Mpule Kwelagobe and international model Kaone Kario amongst others.

