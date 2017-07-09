8 July 2017

UN News Service

Egypt: UN Condemns Terrorist Attack in Rafah

Tagged:

Related Topics

Condemning yesterday's terrorist attack against a checkpoint in Rafah, Egypt, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council have underscored the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres "reiterated the UN's support to the Government of Egypt in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism."

"The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for the cowardly act will be swiftly brought to justice," the statement added.

According to reports, at least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed and many injured in the attack.

Also, in a press statement late last night, members of the UN Security Council condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," they stressed in the statement.

They also reaffirmed the need for all States to "combat by all means", in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The Security Council members also underscored the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of such acts to justice.

In the statements, Secretary-General Guterres and the members of the Security Council also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Egypt

Daunting Task Awaits Zamalek Against Ahly Tripoli

Five-time winners, Zamalek, face a daunting task this weekend when they take on Libyan visitors, Ahly Tripol in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.