Egypt: UN Condemns Terrorist Attack in Rafah

Condemning yesterday's terrorist attack against a checkpoint in Rafah, Egypt, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and the Security Council have underscored the need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Mr. Guterres "reiterated the UN's support to the Government of Egypt in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism."

"The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for the cowardly act will be swiftly brought to justice," the statement added.

According to reports, at least 23 Egyptian soldiers were killed and many injured in the attack.

Also, in a press statement late last night, members of the UN Security Council condemned the terrorist attack and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," they stressed in the statement.

They also reaffirmed the need for all States to "combat by all means", in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The Security Council members also underscored the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of such acts to justice.

In the statements, Secretary-General Guterres and the members of the Security Council also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.