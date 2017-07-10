9 July 2017

South Africa: Pensioner Raped, Suspect Caught Sleeping in Her Bed

A 23-year-old Limpopo resident is expected to appear in the Ritavi Magistrate's Court on Monday after he was discovered sleeping in the bed of a woman who was raped.

Police said the suspect was arrested asleep in the bedroom after he allegedly raped the woman, a 67-year-old pensioner.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said she had been asleep in her room at midnight when she was woken by the sound of a window pane being broken.

"While observing, she noticed the suspect in possession of an object... [the suspect] immediately jumped into her room and raped her," said Mojapelo

The suspect fell asleep afterwards. The woman then managed to alert the neighbours who called the police.

