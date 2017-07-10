9 July 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Child in Nigeria Should Suffer From Diseases That Have Vaccines - WHO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ankeli Emmanuel

No child in Sokoto and the country at large deserves to be crippled or suffer from diseases or their complications for which vaccines are readily available, free and effective, World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Speaking in a remark on behalf of Partners, Dr. Fiona Braka, the EPEI Team Leader of WHO said, Nigeria is at a critical stage of the polio eradication programme.

According to Dr. Fiona, while Nigeria has recorded significant progress in keeping polio abay, the insurgency in North East seems to have impeded on the successes recorded following a re-insurgence in that area.

"Remarkable progress has been made in Nigeria in reducing the number of wild polio virus cases over the past decade fro as high as 796 cases in 2008 to 0 in 2015.

"The re-emergence of wild polio virus cases in July 2016 in north eastern Nigeria, after a silent period of close to two years, provided lessons for Nigeria and the global programme about capacity of the virus to sustain circulation for years in areas of poor coverage and sub-optimal surveillance",

Dr. Fiona who decried that, there is a very low level of immunization coverage in Sokoto state, said, the state has 7 of the recorded 11 vaccines derived polio viruses in Nigeria in 2017.

"WHO and it's Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners remain firmly committed to support Sokoto state and the Government of Nigeria in revitalizing the immunization program. The Federal Government has declared routine immunization a national emergency and we stand fully behind you to provide the necessary support to meet our joint aspiration of a better health for the children mad people of Nigeria", Dr. Fiona assured.

Nigeria

What the G20 Said on Africa

Excerpts most directly applicable to Africa drawn from the declaration of leaders of the G20 nations, issued after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.