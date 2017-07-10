Photo: Samuel Miring'u/PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets members of the teams that will represent Kenya in upcoming athletics events. They met at State House in Nairobi on July 8, 2017.

Excitement is building up ahead of the 10th edition of the athletics World Under-18 Championships on Wednesday at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

This is the first time Kenya is hosting a major athletics championships since the 1987 All Africa Games, even though Mombasa played host to the 2007 World Cross Country Championships.

A record 40,000 fans flocked to the coastal city.

RENOVATION

The first of the close to 3,000 athletes and officials from 131 countries have started flocking to Nairobi for the event that would be the last youth championships of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) calendar.

Close to Sh2.5 billion has been spent by the government to prepare for the event, key among the projects being the refurbishment of the 60,000-seater stadium.

The competition and warm-up tracks have been upgraded with modern blue and red tartans, respectively.

TRAINING TRACK

Besides the new look of Kasarani, the championship is expected to leave a memorable legacy, with Kenyatta University earmarked by IAAF to be a Regional High Performance Centre.

The institution will also receive a modern training track.

Six of the university's hostels have been refurbished and upgraded to three-star hotel status.

ATHLETES VILLAGE

The Athletes Village at Kenyatta University has won accolades from IAAF and officials of many participating countries.

The only other time the championship has had an athlete's village was the 2011 Daegu event in South Korea.

"The transformation at the university is part of the championship's legacy. The challenge will be what next after the event," a local organising committee boss Mwangi Muthee said.

"It will be important if IAAF elevates the institution to a High Performance Centre."

TALENT

Kenyan athletes, especially the youth, are expected to gain immensely as the equipment would be left for their use.

A programme rolled out by the organising committee and Athletics Kenya and funded by the government saw young people get specialised training ahead of the trials.

"Talent is groomed at this age and it will be important that the youth are exposed to top facilities early," AK President Jackson Tuwei said.

ACCOMMODATION

Kenya has won the overall title twice, starting with the inaugural 1999 championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and the 2009 competition in Brixen, Italy.

The country finished third in 2003 but second in the other six editions.

Guests and athletes will use six hotels.

Mr Muthee signed contracts with Windsor, Safari Park, Kenyatta University, School of Monetary Studies, Sportsview-Kasarani and Stadion hotels.

REVENUE

Kenyatta University will host close to 3,000 athletes and officials.

The city county government and Kenya Tourism Board have also been involved immensely with publicising the event in and out of the country.

Governor Evans Kidero said the country would earn up to $50 million (Sh5 billion) in revenue and an additional equity in terms soft income in advertising and exposure.