9 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Craig Crowned the Winner of the Voice SA Season 2

Photo: MNet
Craig Lucas wins The Voice South Africa

The second season of The Voice SA ended on a triumphant note.

After facing a gruelling competition Craig Lucas and coach Khan were crowned the winners.

The grand finale was broadcast live from Mosaiek Teatro in Johannesburg and included performances by guest artists Nadine, Nianell, Gavin Edwards, Emo Adams, Thembeka Mnguni, Jimmy Nevis, Magdalene Minnaar and Gangs of Ballet.

Coaches Karen Zoid, Lira and Bobby van Jaarsveld also took to stage to perform.

Along with being crowned the winner, also walks away with a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa; R250 000 cash from Dialdirect; an array of Samsung merchandise; a Subaru Impreza 2.0 Premium CVT adn R100 000 worth of Truworths fashion.

Source: Channel24

