Nigeria: Osun West Senatorial By-Election - Sheriff, Makarfi Claim PDP's Victory

Abuja — The warring factions in the People Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday temporarily sheathed their swords as they celebrated the victory of Otunba Nurudeen Adeleke, who flew the party's flag at Osun West Senatorial By-Election.

The national chairman of the Party, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff and chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the party, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, congratulate the people of Osun West for voting for their candidate and party.

This comes as the national secretary of the party, Prof Wole Oladipo, who hails from the state, said "the future of the country is very bright if INEC will continue to handle future elections in the Country as it did in the Osun Bye Election".

PDP's Adeleke, a younger brother to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, whose death necessitated the replacement poll, defected the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mudashir Hussein, by 97, 480 votes to 66,116 votes.

However, while Sheriff's camp gave Adeleke the party's ticket, It will be recalled that Makarfi-led PDP had earlier declared that it will yield the issuance of party ticket to the other faction in order to avoid fielding two candidates as the case in Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

But according to a statement by national publicity secretary in Sheriff's camp, Hon Bernard Mikko, while congratulating the PDP family led by Sen Ali Modu Sheriff said

"This victory is result of hard work, dedication and commitment of PDP faithful in Osun. We thank them all for their loyal, particularly our grassroot mobilizers who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible.

"The significance of this victory is obvious and the leadership of the party at all levels will consolidate and earn this trust and confidence reposed on the party.

"The National Leadership is particularly pleased with the Osun State Working Committee, party Elders, youths and the tradition rulers that warmly received the National Chairman, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, the NWC and his entire entourage during our intensive house to house campaign in Osun State. PDP is your party and will not let you down.

"We give glory to God and dedicate this victory to the loving memory of late Sen Asiaka Adeleke whose legacy will be championed by His succesor.

"It is this regard that I wish to assure all loyal PDP members nationwide that the era of blatant impunity is over and no form of indiscipline or distractions will be tolerated in the party."

Similarly, the national publicity secretary of the Makarfi-led PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, while congratulating Adeleke on behalf of the PDP family, said "The victory of our Party, the PDP at the poll is a general reflection on the reawakening of Nigerians to the deceit of the All Progressive Congress (APC), led administration at all levels, hence, the overwhelming rejection of the APC by the electorates in Osun West.

"The people have spoken with one voice and we know that Ademola Adeleke will deliver on his promises to the people. The successful outcome of this election is an evidence of hard work, dedication and the unity of all members of the PDP in Osun state who buried temporary differences in the overall interest of the party and the good people of Osun state.

"We are confident that without the interference of the APC in the current leadership issues in our Party, the PDP remains the Party to beat in all elections in Nigeria. Even as we await the judgement of the Supreme Court we urge all our members to unite in the interest of Nigerians to rid the country of the horrible APC government .

"Finally, we congratulate the people of Osun West for coming out enmass to vote for our candidate and for their peaceful conduct during the elections. We also congratulate our members in Osun state for this important victory."

On his part, the national secretary of PDP, Professor Adewale Oladipo said that the outcome of the poll actually reflected the wishes of the electorates.

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja yesterday, Oladipo, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the electorates for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

He stated that the days of impunity in whatever form are over in PDP with what happened in Osun State by-election, where the leadership of the Party allowed the members in the Senatorial District to pick the candidate of their choice rather than imposing a candidate on them as it was the case in the past.