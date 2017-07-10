Uganda: KCCA Wrap Up Year of Very Few Regrets

Kampala — The ending wasn't the most desirable one. The 4-0 loss to Club Africain on Friday night was a reminder of the chasm between Uganda's League and Cup champions and the continent's foremost football sides.

Regardless, it shouldn't take anything away from arguably the finest domestic season in the club's 54-year old history.

KCCA yet again proved to be the best dominant side in the country and Mike Mutebi's side will clearly take some stopping next season.

While the seasons of the Lugogo team's title rivals Vipers and SC Villa concluded in May, KCCA's stretched into June and July because of the Uganda Cup final against Paidha Black Angels and Caf Confederation Cup obligations.

Led by the goals of the ever green Geoffrey Sserunkuma who finished the season as the top scorer and the safe hands of Benjamin Ochan between the sticks, the club were easily the most stable and consistent on and off the field.

"For as long as I am coach of this football club, I will not stop to try to impose an identity on how we play the game of football," Mutebi reiterated himself on Saturday.

He has long aspired to develop a brand of play associated with his team and while the argument can be made that continentall football exposed that style to be a work in progress, KCCA's high-pressing and ball management domestically was unmatched.

Away from the field, the Kasasiro Boys were a beacon of calm.

Where Vipers suffered a public fallout between old members of the technical arm and club owner Lawrence Mulindwa, KCCA had no such issues to contend with.

SC Villa who had sustained the championship chase of KCCA were undone by its trigger happy president Ben Immanuel Misagga who hired and fired coaches at will.

KCCA found balance with a 3-4-3 formation that allowed them to dictate play by monopolising the ball against nearly all teams in the league except one; Vipers.

The Kitende-based team beat the champions home and away to maintain a remarkable run over KCCA. In fact Vipers are the only team to have beaten KCCA on their notoriously difficult artificial turf.

Such has been KCCA's depth in strength that the mid-season departures of wingbacks Joseph Ochaya and Ronald Musana didn't affect the balance of the team.

The club's most outstanding performances of the season were the 7-0 thumping of Onduparaka where teenager Allan Okello announced his arrival with a hattrick and the 3-1 Confederation Cup win over Fus Rabat nine days ago, a game in which KCCA's midfield trio of Saddam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba and Jackson Nunda showcased the fluidity of passing and movement so cherished by their coach.

Juma was mid-season acquisition from Express but hadn't received clearance until the Rabat match. But for a late Fus Rabat penalty, KCCA's 2016-17 campaign would have entered August.

Yet you can be sure that that is not how Mutebi would have wanted advancement into the group stages to happen.

Meanwhile the club lost long serving midfielder Tom Masiko to Vipers and neither Ivan Ntege nor Brian Majwega is expected to be back next season.

The loud message in there is that KCCA's rivals are going to do what it takes to dethrone Uganda's best football club from the top.

The 2017-18 soccer season should be quite a spectacle.