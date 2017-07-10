Uganda: Treat Kingdoms Equally, Buruli Chief Tells Government

Kibuku — The Isabaruli (king) of Buruli and vice chairperson of Uganda Kings and Cultural Leaders Forum has expressed disappointment over what he called "central government's continued practice of marginalising small kingdoms and denying them of their properties." He said this property was grabbed during the colonial era.

The Isabaruli lamented that the central government has since returned property to 'big kingdoms' such as Buganda but given a death ear to 'small kingdoms', a move he said is unfair.

Isabaruli made this cry at the weekend during the 3rd anniversary of the Ikumbania of the Bugwere cultural institution, John Weyabire at Kadama Primary School in Kibuku District.

"The government should come up and correct all historical injustices that were caused mainly to 'small' ethnic groups," Isabaruli said, adding: "This sub-colonialism still exists in Uganda today and this threatens extinction of some cultures which is very bad."

He called upon the central government to treat all the 65 ethnic groups equally.

"Government should put right all the past injustices equally to all the 65 ethnic groups in Uganda. There should not be preferential treatment if all the 65 ethnic tribes hold the same and equal status," he said.

Minister without Portfolio, Hajj Abdul Naduli represented President Museveni at the function.

In his remarks, the minister urged the Bagwere subjects to support the institution because it's a uniting factor that will foster development in the kingdom.

"These kingdoms were not created by President Museveni but were only resurrected. It is the reason the government has taken up cultural institutions as societies or companies to be used as a channel of operation wealth creation," the minister said.

The Ikumbania of Bugwere Weyabire, urged his subjects to remain united and focus on development and as well support their cultural institution.

The king also challenged parents to take their children to school, reasoning that education is a weapon to create wealth instead of wasting time on politics of division and infighting.

On the other hand, Budaka Woman MP, Ms Pamela Nasiyo Kamugo asked politicians to stop mixing politics with cultural issues. She said this will not drive and unite the people towards development.

"Let us be united and support the Cultural institution of the Bagwere other than fighting it. This could be the reason Bagwere are lagging behind in development. Intrigue is killing us. We can move because the cultural leader is a man of development, " Ms Kamugo said.

Background

In 2013, during the 20th coronation celebrations anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the central government returned several properties including 213 land titles that had been grabbed from Buganda Kingdom during the 1966 Buganda crisis.

During the 1966 Buganda crisis, the then Prime Minister Milton Obote banned cultural institutions after he attacked the king's palace that saw the then king flee the country for safety.

The other returned properties included; kingdom's official estates for Masaza, Amagombolola, properties of chiefs, several markets both in urban and rural areas.