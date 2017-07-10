Uganda: You Don't Have to Be 'Late' to Be a Hero

column

The main thread of this column has been looking at areas in our game of rugby where positive input from key proponents can be brought together to improve our sport. When England coach Sir Clive Woodward (more on the subject of official recognition below) was asked what he thought had won his side the Rugby World Cup in 2003, he was quite succinct in his response.

"A number of teams brought their 99 per cent game, we found that last 1 per cent."

By this he meant he had every last 'T' crossed and 'I' dotted. Everything possible had been done to ensure success.

A milestone 'first' in Ugandan rugby will be reached this weekend when Mathias Ochwo runs out onto the pitch to win his 50th "cap", a first in our sport as we gently mature into a seasoned rugby country and maybe the first for any contact sport here?

Not that many professional rugby players win 50 caps and many bigger teams have significantly more fixtures annually than Uganda, thus offering players the chance to hit 50 caps and more before they - inevitably - become age-barred.

I've known Mathias for years and it is a mark of the man that, contrary to rugby tradition, he has declined to lead the team out on Saturday, to avoid distracting the younger players, and thus in doing so, putting the team first. Nonetheless I hope team and crowd alike recognise this milestone achievement as it fully deserves.

Last week I requested the Minister to put in an appearance next weekend at the Tunisia match, to show government solidarity with, and support to, the Cranes. I now have a suggestion for something else he might like to consider when he has a fleeting spare moment. Is it not high time that this country had a specific, national medal for its sporting heroes? Restricted regarding numbers awarded annually to maybe a couple of dozen folk, open to the players, coaches, team officials, referees, sponsors, even supporters who have shown exemplary dedication to their sport. Chosen by the sport itself, via simple polls each year, conducted independently from the various supervisory bodies. I would call it, ingeniously, the Uganda Sports Medal.

A hero doesn't necessarily need to have had a gun in his or her hand. Nor in my opinion does a hero need to be dead.

*Burley is a Ugandan-British dual national who has lived in Uganda for 30 years. He has worked in the tea, motoring, electrical power and mineral exploration industries and helped coach the Uganda Cranes when they first became African rugby champions. This column runs every Monday.