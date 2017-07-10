Zimbabwe: War Vet Loses Farm After Going to Opposition Rally - Report

In a sign of just how hazardous it is to support the opposition with elections looming in Zimbabwe, a war veteran has been disowned by his colleagues and ordered to vacate his farm after going to an MDC rally, it was reported Sunday.

NewZimbabwe.com reports that Regis Musengeyi landed himself in trouble for attending the rally addressed by MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the central town of Gweru last month.

'A traitor'

"Musengeyi was issued with eviction orders by the local Zanu-PF and war veteran leadership on charges of being a traitor," reports the news website.

The war vet is reported to have served in the eastern Wedza district during the country's 1970s bush war to defeat white minority rule. Under President Robert Mugabe's land reform programme, he received a plot at Cotter Farm along with other war veterans in Mashonaland East province.

Now he's been disowned by his colleagues, who dispute his role in the war.

War vet Wilson Chingarare told a recent ruling Zanu-PF meeting: "He was never a part of the freedom fighters who operated in Wedza where I was the detachment commander...He is a fake as I know everyone who operated in Wedza at the time."

Introduced at MDC rally

Musengeyi apparently attended Tsvangirai's rally in Gweru's Mkoba stadium in June, when he was introduced as a former independence war fighter, accordig to NewZimbabwe.com.

Private press reports at the time said that eight war veterans and former collaborators who had left Zanu-PF were introduced at that rally.

Tsvangirai told supporters that "it was important for both the ruling Zanu-PF and war veterans to remember that the fight for independence was a collaborative effort between ordinary people and freedom fighters," according to the Daily News.

Elections are due in Zimbabwe in 2018, with signs Mugabe, 93, will turn to ruling Zanu-PF youth to galvanise support for him.

Source: News24