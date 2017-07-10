Uganda Clays Approves Pay Rise for Directors

Kampala — As the fortunes of Uganda Clays (UCL) improve, the shareholders have approved a 100 per cent pay rise for the Board of Directors.

The directors had made the request to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting last week at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel pointing out that the improved profitability of Uganda's largest clay products manufacturer.

"The company is reasonably growing its revenues year on year as seen in the company performance tracker. Its profitability has also improved and is no longer making and can, therefore, afford an upward review," Mr Mathias Nalyanya, the company secretary explained to the shareholders.

In 2016, UCL posted the first after tax profit since 2012. After tax profit jumped to Shs2.3b, breaking the buck of consistent losses since 2013.

The board emphasised that it was because of the oversight role they played that in part led to the improved profitability.

"Therefore increasing the monthly retainer and sitting allowances of the directors to recognise performance would be the right thing," added. UCL has a board of ten members.

Majority of the shareholders approved the increased the remuneration of directors that will rise to Shs125.5m from Shs70.3m for the combined nine directors. For the board chairperson, the pay will rise to Shs17.47m from Shs9.59m. The directors pay had not been reviewed since 2012. There were a few objections by some shareholders.

"The company has only just started making some profit, we can't be thinking about increasing pay for directors," one shareholder remarked.

UCL's increased profitability was driven by higher revenue as a result of a rise in production and lowering of costs - especially the capping of interest on the National Social Security Fund shareholder loan.

"Our revenues grew from Shs24.1b in 2015 to Shs26b in 2016 representing a growth of 8 per cent. This was a significant improvement in the gross margin for the period. This was majorly attributed to the deliberate cost efficiency initiatives in the business," said Mr George Inholo, the managing director, UCL.

UCL operates two factories in Uganda. The Kajjansi outlet continues to generate more revenue at reduced costs whereas the Kamonkoli factory spends 99 per cent of its revenues on costs.