Nigeria: Babalola Pushes for Autonomy for Each Ethnic Nationality

Ado-Ekiti — Founder and President of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Ekiti State, Aare Afe Babalola, has said that the kind of restructuring every Nigerian should press for the country is one that would give autonomy for each ethnic nationality to manage itself in all areas of economy, education, power and others with the exception of geographical expression.

Babalola's remarks followed earlier call by the Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba Patriot Group, Segun Adewale, for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Adewale said the group was not impressed by the way the Yoruba nation is being relegated to the background within the commonwealth of Nigeria adding that that this informed the group's determination to collaborate with "established Yoruba men who love the nation and who have the knowledge and have made serious sacrifices to make Yoruba number one in the world.

Both made the remarks on Sunday in Ado Ekiti when Adewale led some members of the group to Babalola who had just been nominated to be their patron.

Babalola said: "I support the agenda of the Yoruba Patriots that we want to have our rightful place in the comity of nation's in the country.

Adewale recalled that The Yoruba Patriots Group was formed in 2005 by progressive Yoruba people who desire progress and unity for the nation.

Adewale added, " What we intend to do is a legacy that would survive us. And to do this we are consulting with established Yoruba men who love the nation and who have the knowledge and have made serious sacrifices to make Yoruba number one in the world. Aare Afe Babalola is one of them."