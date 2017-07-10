9 July 2017

Nigeria: Osun West Election - PDP Condemns Attack On Journalists

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state, Hon Soji Adagunodo has condemned the attack on some journalists at the collation centre of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the PDP chairman and made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on média, Mr Bamidele Salam.

He said his attention was drawn to the harassment of some reporters including the correspondent of Television Continental (TVC) in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Alege.

Adagunodo said "The PDP condemns this act of aggression on innocent journalists who were only performing their duties as constitutionally empowered."

"We assure the Media of our greatest respect and confidence in building a stronger and better society."

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Osun State, Prince Hameed Oyegbade has lauded the Adeleke family for paying the journalist that owns the car that was smashed during attack.

Prince Oyegbade also commended the Adeleke family for the manner the family reacted to the incident.

