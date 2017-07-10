Uganda: Experts, Police Seek Law to Regulate Digital Currency

Kampala — Police and financial experts have called for a policy to regulate digital currencies, also known as crypto currencies, in order to minimise cases of electronic fraud.

Speaking at a round table discussion on crypto currency last week, Mr Dan Munanura, the commissioner electronic counter measures in Uganda Police, said digital currencies are risky ventures because they involve anonymous dealers.

He said his department tried to investigate the crypto currency transactions but what they saw on Internet were pseudo names of the dealers who could not even mention their locality.

"When we went to the Internet, we could only see the guidelines and instructions where to send money especially via mobile telephone numbers. We declined to send the money and after a few hours we received an anonymous caller questioning furiously why we had not sent the money," Mr Munanura said.

Mr Munanura said it was very challenging to deal with anonymous people adding that laws such as Computer Misuse Act cannot do much once the dealer is anonymous.

"That is why we think there should be a policy that regulates digital currencies and transactions. A digital currency investor should be known by identity and physical address. That would be easy to hunt for him in case of fraud," Mr Munanura said.

Mr Everest Kintu, an investor in crypto currency, said regulating digital currency is outdated and can scare many people to invest in such a business he described as virgin.

Citing himself as an example of people who have benefited from digital currency such as Bitcoins and Litecoin, Mr Kintu said crypto currency is one of the ways people can get rich within a very short period.

"When I started investing in Bitcoins, each would cost very little but in less than two years, the value has increased to $70,000 (Shs252m) buying and selling is more than Shs1b. What is the best way of making quick money other than crypto currencies?" Mr Kintu said.

Virtual transactions

In response, Mr Stephen Mulema, the Bank of Uganda (BoU) director financial markets, said such exciting figures are given to attract more clients but there is no visibility of such transactions.

"The public need to be very careful with such exciting figures. The electronic currency is not recognised in our legal framework. The reason why the exchange figures could be big is because there are more buyers than sellers. So, you largely depend on speculation. It is black market and the public need to be very careful," Mr Mulema said.

Mr Mulema warned that digital currencies cannot be used for day to day transactions since one Litecoin values more than Shs10m.

"Where would such coins be used for purchasing commodities like tomatoes? Any currency should be used even for small transactions such as buying food stuffs," Mr Mulema said.

Ms Esther Kagira, the Financial Intelligence Uganda manager for international relations and strategic analysis, said there was need to sensitise the public on risks involved in crypto currencies.

"That kind of business has no financial regulation in most countries. It is a venture at owner's risk. We need regulation associated with visual currencies because the dealers do not disclose who they are," Ms Kagira said.

According to 2016 Interpol report, more than Shs20b was lost in digital currencies, transactions and hacking.

The damage from hacks costs businesses and ministries a staggering $50m (Shs180b).

This amount exceeds the 2015/16 annual budget allocations to ministries of Lands, Trade and Tourism combined.