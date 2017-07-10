Uganda: Western Side Exposes Cranes Inadequacies Ahead of Chan Game

Kampala — Different situations expose different problems. Ahead of Friday's Chan qualifier first leg fixture away to South Sudan, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic appears to have one on his hands.

The Cranes not only lost the game 1-0 to the Select Western regional side they were second best for large spells of the game played in front of a capacity crowd that included Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda at the scenic Kabale ground on Saturday.

"All players have come to training from off season rest and we worked last one week well to lift their fitness levels.

However, it is visible that many are off perfect competitive form and needed match fitness," he stated afterwards.

"We are not satisfied with level of performance but we are looking to mix present group of best performers with some KCCA players that we shall call after arrival from Tunisia and assessment of medical state," he added.

That though is not to take away anything away from the courageous Nile Special dressed Western team coached by Vialli Bainomugisha a decent forward in his playing Simba days.

Like one would expect from a team involving Kabale-based players, there was aggression although largely channeled in the right direction as they hurried their more established opponents.

Alex Mandela in particular bullied the Cranes midfield with Micho forced to move substitute Lawrence Bukenya from midfield and replaced with Deus Bukenya in the second half.

Bashir Babu got the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the second half resulting from a foul on Yusuf Abato.

"Western team was very motivated and play well. In collaboration with the coach we have noted some players that will be considered in future."

"However, the biggest problem with our players is that are masters of one occasion and they lack consistency in their performance. I urge them to be consistent, working on themselves and our technical eyes will recognise their performance," Micho explained.

For now though, the immediate task remains with preparing the current Cranes team for Friday.

KCCA returned from North Africa yesterday and their players will be key to improving the Cranes team.